Matthew J. Stoll
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Stoll, Matthew J.

June 22, 1954 - June 11, 2021

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 26th from 10am to 11am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 'S' Street, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities, 3300 N. 60th Street, Omaha, NE. 68104.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass of Christian Burial, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 'S' Street, NE
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 'S' Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just wondering if this it the Matt that attended St. Patrick's Elementary School in Fremont, NE?
Betty Schuler-Weingarten
School
June 15, 2021
Last Of The Good Guys. RIP Matt.
Leo Noga
Work
June 13, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Matt´s sense of humor was such a light in this world. Angela he shared a deep and special love with you. You made each other so happy! Love you.
Donna and Dale
June 13, 2021
