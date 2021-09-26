Preceded in death by grandparents; George and Charlotte VanMoorleghem, Anthony and Josephine Piccolo; aunt, Karen McKeone; uncles: John Mullen, Bob McKeone, and Michael Piccolo. Survived by parents, Kathy and Robert; brothers: Daniel (Lyra), Michael (Karlin), John (Maggie); nephews, Graham and John Paul; niece, Collins; and expectant nephew.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 30th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 1st at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Avenue. Memorials are suggested to the family to be distributed at a later date.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2021.
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
6 Entries
Dear Kathy, Bob and the Van Moorleghem and Piccolo families.
We are so saddened for your loss. You are great people, and please know that we will pray for all of you.
Faith, Family, and Friends will help you cope in your time of sorrow.
Rest In Peace, Matthew
Terry and Marilyn Brennan
September 30, 2021
Fujin Strong
September 29, 2021
Fujin Strong
September 29, 2021
Fujin Strong
September 29, 2021
We miss you...
Fujin Strong
September 29, 2021
Dear Bob and Kathy:
I was so saddened to read about the loss of your son, Matthew. I cannot begin to imagine your sorrow. I know that God will wrap his loving arms around both of you during this most difficult time. Matthew and both of you will be in my continued prayers. Please know how much I sincerely care.