VanMoorleghem, Matthew R.



August 10, 1977 - September 17, 2021



Preceded in death by grandparents; George and Charlotte VanMoorleghem, Anthony and Josephine Piccolo; aunt, Karen McKeone; uncles: John Mullen, Bob McKeone, and Michael Piccolo. Survived by parents, Kathy and Robert; brothers: Daniel (Lyra), Michael (Karlin), John (Maggie); nephews, Graham and John Paul; niece, Collins; and expectant nephew.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 30th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 1st at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Avenue. Memorials are suggested to the family to be distributed at a later date.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2021.