Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mattie L. Smith
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Smith, Mattie L.

December 2, 1952 - March 20, 2021

FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Monday, March 29th with VISITATION 1 hour prior at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Mar
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
With deepest sympathy to the entire family of Lucille. May the loss of your loved one become a little easier at the passing of each new day and her memories grow stronger in your heart and memory. Cousin Lucille was always kind to me and a loving person. On behalf of her Aunt Katie, I send our love and prayers to all. Lean on each other and God to see you through. Love, Gloria Hearn Elerby
Gloria Elerby
March 29, 2021
Your loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind. You´re in my thoughts and prayers! Much Love.....Constance
Constance Turner
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results