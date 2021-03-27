With deepest sympathy to the entire family of Lucille. May the loss of your loved one become a little easier at the passing of each new day and her memories grow stronger in your heart and memory. Cousin Lucille was always kind to me and a loving person. On behalf of her Aunt Katie, I send our love and prayers to all. Lean on each other and God to see you through. Love, Gloria Hearn Elerby

Gloria Elerby March 29, 2021