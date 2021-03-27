With deepest sympathy to the entire family of Lucille. May the loss of your loved one become a little easier at the passing of each new day and her memories grow stronger in your heart and memory. Cousin Lucille was always kind to me and a loving person. On behalf of her Aunt Katie, I send our love and prayers to all. Lean on each other and God to see you through.
Love,
Gloria Hearn Elerby
Gloria Elerby
March 29, 2021
Your loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind. You´re in my thoughts and prayers! Much Love.....Constance