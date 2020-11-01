Rushenberg, Maureen A.
November 23, 1945 - October 29, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Pauline and John Rushenberg; brother, John Molloy, Jr. Survived by husband, Lawrence R. Rushenberg; son, Robert L. Rushenberg (Sarwish); granddaughter, Saira; brothers, Michael Molloy (Karen) and Daniel Molloy (Patty); nieces and nephews.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, November 3rd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 4th, at 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lydia House.
To view live broadcasts of Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.