Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maureen A. Rushenberg
Rushenberg, Maureen A.

November 23, 1945 - October 29, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Pauline and John Rushenberg; brother, John Molloy, Jr. Survived by husband, Lawrence R. Rushenberg; son, Robert L. Rushenberg (Sarwish); granddaughter, Saira; brothers, Michael Molloy (Karen) and Daniel Molloy (Patty); nieces and nephews.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, November 3rd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 4th, at 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lydia House.

To view live broadcasts of Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.