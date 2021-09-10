Kessler, Maureen (Bodnar)



June 10, 1940 - September 8, 2021



Maureen was born on June 10, 1940 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Kessler; sons, Eric (Karen), Brian (Michelle), Craig (Lisa) Kessler; granddaughters Lauren and Kaylee, as well as 11 siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents and one sibling. VISITATION will be held 4pm-6pm Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 with prayer service starting at 6pm. at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF MAUREEN'S LIFE will be held 10:30am, Monday Sept., 13, 2021 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.).



Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services



1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 ~ 402-391-2171



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2021.