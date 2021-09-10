Maureen was born on June 10, 1940 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Kessler; sons, Eric (Karen), Brian (Michelle), Craig (Lisa) Kessler; granddaughters Lauren and Kaylee, as well as 11 siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents and one sibling. VISITATION will be held 4pm-6pm Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 with prayer service starting at 6pm. at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF MAUREEN'S LIFE will be held 10:30am, Monday Sept., 13, 2021 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.).
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family she was a fantastic lady.
Sue Kessler
September 12, 2021
Bill, My sympathy to you and your family. Maureen was such a lovely woman. I have such fond memories of our time working out at the Y and the fun dinners we had. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Marie Larchick
September 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Kessler Family .
Donna D
September 12, 2021
We shared many a happy time over the last 55 years of our friendship and will miss Maureen greatly. May she now enjoy the reward made possible for her on that first Good Friday. Our sympathy and prayers for Bill and sons Eric, Brian and Craig and their families.
Bill and Linda Bayer
Friend
September 10, 2021
Dear Mr. Kessler & Family,
I am so very sorry about the loss of Maureen. I am very glad that I was able to meet her. I thoroughly enjoyed our many conversations with the both of you in the grocery store. She was a lovely person and a delight to get to know. God be with you and your family at this most difficult time. She will always live within your hearts through your many fond memories of her. God Bless. In Christian Love and Deepest Sympathy. Former Student - Judy Buono
Judy Ann Buono
September 10, 2021
Dear Mr. Kessler,
We are so saddened to learn of Mrs. Kessler's passing. She was beautiful inside and out. We are keeping you and the family in our prayers.
Fondly,
Dr. Glenn & Sue (Brown) Bigsby
Orlando, FL