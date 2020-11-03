Menu
Maureen L. Borden
Borden, Maureen L.

July 17, 1944 - November 2, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Murray and Bess Border; grandparents, Abraham and Esther Cooper, Henry and Hilda Borden. Survived by brother, Howard David Borden; cousins and friends.

Private Graveside Service: Wednesday, 1pm, at Beth El Cemetery. Memorials to Beth El Synagogue or charity of your choice. Please join us for the Webcast of the service at https://boxcast.tv/view/maureen-d-borden-vltlpnp5rvefw3norp1o

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
