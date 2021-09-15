Menu
Maurice Bernard Hammons
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St
Weeping Water, NE
Hammons, Maurice Bernard

May 31, 1926 - September 10, 2021

Age 95 of Plattsmouth died September 10, 2021 in Papillion. Born on May 31, 1926, to Charles Devin and Pearlee (Ables) Hammons in Dunnegan, MOi. He joined a sister, Margaret, and was later joined by three other siblings: MaryLou, Robert, and John.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose May; a son, Roger; and all of his siblings. He leaves the following to cherish his memory: his wife, Mary; his children, Larry (Norma), Marilyn (John) Penner, Barb (daughter-in-law), Keith (Hylah), Robert (Glenda); step son, Steve (Joni) Rogers; step daughter, Sherry Shimek; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew, Rebecca, Michael, Jay, Marissa, Nickelle, Jessica, Erin, Susan, Shawn, Craig and Morgan; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Joyce Hammons; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

FUNERAL SERVICES 3pm Friday September 17, 2021 at the First Christian Church 306 West H Street Weeping Water. VISITATION is Thursday from 5-8pm. also at the Church. Mask are requested. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Cass County 4-H Council or donor's choice.

Condolences, tributes or view livestreaming of the service www.Hammonsfs.com Maurice Hammons

HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES

207 West H Street, Weeping Water

402-267-5544 www.hammonsfs.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Christian Church
306 West H Street, Weeping Water, NE
Sep
17
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First Christian Church
306 West H Street, Weeping Water, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just recently learned of Maurice's passing. To Larry and Marilyn and the rest of the family I offer my sincerest condolences. Maurice will be sorely missed by any and all that ever had a chance to know him.
David Lauritzen
Other
September 24, 2021
