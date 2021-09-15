Hammons, Maurice Bernard
May 31, 1926 - September 10, 2021
Age 95 of Plattsmouth died September 10, 2021 in Papillion. Born on May 31, 1926, to Charles Devin and Pearlee (Ables) Hammons in Dunnegan, MOi. He joined a sister, Margaret, and was later joined by three other siblings: MaryLou, Robert, and John.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose May; a son, Roger; and all of his siblings. He leaves the following to cherish his memory: his wife, Mary; his children, Larry (Norma), Marilyn (John) Penner, Barb (daughter-in-law), Keith (Hylah), Robert (Glenda); step son, Steve (Joni) Rogers; step daughter, Sherry Shimek; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew, Rebecca, Michael, Jay, Marissa, Nickelle, Jessica, Erin, Susan, Shawn, Craig and Morgan; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Joyce Hammons; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
FUNERAL SERVICES 3pm Friday September 17, 2021 at the First Christian Church 306 West H Street Weeping Water. VISITATION is Thursday from 5-8pm. also at the Church. Mask are requested. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Cass County 4-H Council or donor's choice.
Condolences, tributes or view livestreaming of the service www.Hammonsfs.com
Maurice Hammons
HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
207 West H Street, Weeping Water
402-267-5544 www.hammonsfs.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.