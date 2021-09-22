Mathews, Dr. Maurice D. "Doc"



Age 87



Dr. Maurice "Doc" D. Mathews, of St. Paul, NE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:30am, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. VISITATION will be from 4-8pm on Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. A Private Family Burial will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Howard County Medical Center, or the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department & EMT's.



JACOBSEN-GREENWAY-DIETZ FUNERAL HOME



411 O St, St. Paul, NE 68873 | (308) 380-9044





Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.