Dr. Maurice D. "Doc" Mathews
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
Mathews, Dr. Maurice D. "Doc"

Age 87

Dr. Maurice "Doc" D. Mathews, of St. Paul, NE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:30am, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. VISITATION will be from 4-8pm on Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. A Private Family Burial will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Howard County Medical Center, or the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department & EMT's.

JACOBSEN-GREENWAY-DIETZ FUNERAL HOME

411 O St, St. Paul, NE 68873 | (308) 380-9044

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maidean I am so sorry for your loss I would have liked to came with Diane but I´ve been laid up with my back and didn´t feel like I could take the ride. Gods blessing to you.
Beverly strong
Family
September 23, 2021
Mike and family: your dad was a friend and a good man. My prayers are with you.
Gordon Hrnicek
September 23, 2021
Maedean and family, our deepest sympathies and prayers to your family at this time, may Doc revel in heaven, pitching like a young man and catching the biggest fish ever!
Bob and Cheryl Gregoski
September 23, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies for the entire family... May `doc´ forever R.I.P.
Russ Nesiba
Other
September 23, 2021
So very sorry to hear of the passing of one of our favorite people. Memories of good times will always be with us. Praying for you and your dear family. Nev and Gordy
Dr. Gordon and Nev Fredrickson
Friend
September 22, 2021
