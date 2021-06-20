Norton, Maurice R.
February 18, 1933 - June 11, 2021
Preceded in death by Loving Wife, Marilyn Jean. Survived by children, Maureen (Larry) Gulizia, Mitchel, and Marshall (Carrie); 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gene, and Linda Cooley; many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Kahler-Dolce Mortuary
441 No. Washington Street
Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.