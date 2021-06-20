Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maurice R. Norton
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Norton, Maurice R.

February 18, 1933 - June 11, 2021

Preceded in death by Loving Wife, Marilyn Jean. Survived by children, Maureen (Larry) Gulizia, Mitchel, and Marshall (Carrie); 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gene, and Linda Cooley; many nieces and nephews, and friends.

For more information please visit the Mortuary website.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington Street

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Cynthia Haasl
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results