Mauricette L. "Frenchie" Albin
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Albin, Mauricette L. (Prettyman) "Frenchie"

Age 95 - December 21, 2021

Retiree of Western Electric. Preceded in death by first husband, Richard Prettyman, Sr.; and second husband, Albert Albin. Survived by son, Rev. Richard (Beverly) Prettyman; daughter, Michele (David) Foote; 8 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews in France.

GATHERING of Family and Friends: Tuesday, December 28, 1-4pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Private Interment in Graceland Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michele and Family, sorry to hear of your mothers passing! I know how well you took care of her. While I know the road is not easy. You will all get through it! Much love and prayers to you all. I love you
Mary Morris
Family
December 26, 2021
