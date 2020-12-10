Menu
Max A. Kosch
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
Kosch, Max A.

March 23, 1921 - December 8, 2020

Survived by daughters, Ann Kosch, Mary Jane (Joe) Noble, Paulette Gembica; grandchildren, Larry (Ely) Kosch, Dylan (Gina) Kosch, Jenny (Mike) Ahlers, Matthew (Mandy) Gembica; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brothers, Alois/Joe, Delmar and Gerald Bosch; twin sister, Maxine Aerts.

VISITATION: Friday 9-10am with a FUNERAL MASS: at 10am at Mary Immaculate Catholic church, 7745 Military Ave, INTERMENT: Friday 2pm at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Columbus, Ne.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
Our sympathy goes to all of you
Gary and Doris Glatter
December 11, 2020
