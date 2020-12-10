Kosch, Max A.March 23, 1921 - December 8, 2020Survived by daughters, Ann Kosch, Mary Jane (Joe) Noble, Paulette Gembica; grandchildren, Larry (Ely) Kosch, Dylan (Gina) Kosch, Jenny (Mike) Ahlers, Matthew (Mandy) Gembica; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brothers, Alois/Joe, Delmar and Gerald Bosch; twin sister, Maxine Aerts.VISITATION: Friday 9-10am with a FUNERAL MASS: at 10am at Mary Immaculate Catholic church, 7745 Military Ave, INTERMENT: Friday 2pm at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Columbus, Ne.JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com