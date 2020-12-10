Kosch, Max A.
March 23, 1921 - December 8, 2020
Survived by daughters, Ann Kosch, Mary Jane (Joe) Noble, Paulette Gembica; grandchildren, Larry (Ely) Kosch, Dylan (Gina) Kosch, Jenny (Mike) Ahlers, Matthew (Mandy) Gembica; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brothers, Alois/Joe, Delmar and Gerald Bosch; twin sister, Maxine Aerts.
VISITATION: Friday 9-10am with a FUNERAL MASS: at 10am at Mary Immaculate Catholic church, 7745 Military Ave, INTERMENT: Friday 2pm at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Columbus, Ne.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.