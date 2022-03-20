Turner, Max H.Age 90Max H. Turner, of Elkhorn, passed away March 18, 2022.Preceded in death by wife, JoAnn; first wife, Donna McNair; parents; sisters, Helen Soukup and Lela Zellmer; and brothers, Robert and Floyd Turner.Survived by son, Travis of Omaha; daughters, Diana Rome of Bellevue, NE; and Debbra Hill of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren: Randy Christiansen of Yutan, NE; Karolynn Klingerman of Columbus, OH; Shawn McMurray of Wadena, IA; Chris McMurray of Rock Springs, WY; and Beau and Jesse Pueppka; great-grandson, Parker Klingerman; and many close family friends.FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn.VISITATION: Friday, 5-8pm, at the funeral home. Memorials to the Open Door Mission.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222