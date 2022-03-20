Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Max H. Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Send Flowers
Turner, Max H.

Age 90

Max H. Turner, of Elkhorn, passed away March 18, 2022.

Preceded in death by wife, JoAnn; first wife, Donna McNair; parents; sisters, Helen Soukup and Lela Zellmer; and brothers, Robert and Floyd Turner.

Survived by son, Travis of Omaha; daughters, Diana Rome of Bellevue, NE; and Debbra Hill of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren: Randy Christiansen of Yutan, NE; Karolynn Klingerman of Columbus, OH; Shawn McMurray of Wadena, IA; Chris McMurray of Rock Springs, WY; and Beau and Jesse Pueppka; great-grandson, Parker Klingerman; and many close family friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn.

VISITATION: Friday, 5-8pm, at the funeral home. Memorials to the Open Door Mission.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jesse Pueppka and family.
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results