Hedquist, Maxine J.
October 31, 1947 - September 9, 2021
Survived by children, Kevin M. (Tammy) Hedquist, Kimberly J. (Curren) Webb, and Joel E. (Jessica) Hedquist; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Sheryl (Chuck) Smith; aunts, Ethel Hakes, Cordella Adema; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, September 26, 2pm at Citylight Church West, 3401 Oakview Drive. Memorials to ALS Association Mid- America Chapter.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.