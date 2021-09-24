Menu
Maxine J. Hedquist
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Hedquist, Maxine J.

October 31, 1947 - September 9, 2021

Survived by children, Kevin M. (Tammy) Hedquist, Kimberly J. (Curren) Webb, and Joel E. (Jessica) Hedquist; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Sheryl (Chuck) Smith; aunts, Ethel Hakes, Cordella Adema; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, September 26, 2pm at Citylight Church West, 3401 Oakview Drive. Memorials to ALS Association Mid- America Chapter.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Citylight Church West
3401 Oakview Drive, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to learn of her passing. She was a wonderful person.
Alice West--Karl's Mom
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Maxine was a wonderful friend. Sending prayers to family
Kathy Mckelvey
September 24, 2021
