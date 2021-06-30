Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maxine McMurphy
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
McMurphy, Maxine

April 4, 1937 - June 25, 2021

Preceded in death by parents Cassious & Mary Kirby; brothers Dennis, Earl and Larry Kirby; sister Sharon Hancock; great-granddaughter Bennett Knabe. Survived by loving husband of 64 years Jerry McMurphy; children Jim (Sherry) McMurphy, Cathy Knabe (John Henderson) of Nehawka; Bob Murphy (Mike Meehan) of Aurora, CO.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, from 5-8pm.

Visitation on Friday, July 2, will be from 10-11am with a Funeral Service starting at 11am. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest.

Memorials in Maxine's name can be made to the Order of the Eastern Star Aksarban Chapter #277 (2027 N 50th St, Omaha, 68104).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest sympathy to Jerry and the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dorothy and Loren Wright
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results