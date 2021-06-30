McMurphy, Maxine



April 4, 1937 - June 25, 2021



Preceded in death by parents Cassious & Mary Kirby; brothers Dennis, Earl and Larry Kirby; sister Sharon Hancock; great-granddaughter Bennett Knabe. Survived by loving husband of 64 years Jerry McMurphy; children Jim (Sherry) McMurphy, Cathy Knabe (John Henderson) of Nehawka; Bob Murphy (Mike Meehan) of Aurora, CO.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, from 5-8pm.



Visitation on Friday, July 2, will be from 10-11am with a Funeral Service starting at 11am. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest.



Memorials in Maxine's name can be made to the Order of the Eastern Star Aksarban Chapter #277 (2027 N 50th St, Omaha, 68104).



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.