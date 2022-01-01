Menu
Maxine L. Thome
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding
421 N. Walnut St.
Spalding, NE
Thome, Maxine L.

June 8, 1922 - December 27, 2021

Of Spalding, NE. Maxine is survived by sons: Dennis (Julie) Thome of Omaha, NE, Bob (Charlene) Thome of Omaha, NE, Bill (Maureen) Thome of Spalding, NE, Dave (Shannon) Thome of Spalding, NE; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marguerite Rosso of Scottsbluff, NE; many other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; daughter, Dianne McDuffee; grandson, Shane Thome; granddaughter Amy Collins; and seven siblings: Everett, Erv, Milt, Mae, Geraldine, Irene, and Nadine.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 3, 2022, 10:30am, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, NE. Burial to follow at the parish cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, January 2, 5-7pm at the Church with 7pm Wake Service. (A video of the service will be viewable at www.levanderfuneralhome.com following services.) In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Michael's Catholic Church or Spalding Academy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME

421 N Walnut St., Spalding, NE 68665 | (308) 497-2244
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Spalding, NE
Jan
2
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Spalding, NE
Jan
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Spalding, NE
So sorry to hear of Maxine´s passing. She was a beautiful and kind lady. May God comfort you in your sorrow.
Lane and Dave Patterson
January 1, 2022
