Thome, Maxine L.
June 8, 1922 - December 27, 2021
Of Spalding, NE. Maxine is survived by sons: Dennis (Julie) Thome of Omaha, NE, Bob (Charlene) Thome of Omaha, NE, Bill (Maureen) Thome of Spalding, NE, Dave (Shannon) Thome of Spalding, NE; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marguerite Rosso of Scottsbluff, NE; many other family members and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; daughter, Dianne McDuffee; grandson, Shane Thome; granddaughter Amy Collins; and seven siblings: Everett, Erv, Milt, Mae, Geraldine, Irene, and Nadine.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 3, 2022, 10:30am, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, NE. Burial to follow at the parish cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, January 2, 5-7pm at the Church with 7pm Wake Service. (A video of the service will be viewable at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
following services.) In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Michael's Catholic Church or Spalding Academy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.