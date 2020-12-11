Menu
Maynella Frances Parks
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Parks, Maynella Frances

Age 75, of Omaha, NE passed away December 3, 2020.

She was born June 20, 1945 in Omaha to James and Maynella (Bonner0 Hunter. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings; and special friend Denise.

Maynella is survived by her children, Ronnella Smith, Ronald and Darrell Henderson and Elsworth Parks; 8-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and sister-in-law, Norma Hunter.

FUNERAL SERVICE will be 1pm Saturday, December 12th with VISITATION from 11-1pm Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
I'm do sorry to hear about the loss of Cookie, I just found out today. Cookie was a long time friend of Powell family. Praying for you and yours from the Powell family.
Connie Powell
December 20, 2020
Ronnella Smith
December 11, 2020
Ronnella Smith
December 11, 2020
Ronnella, Ronald and Darrell my condolences to you all for you loss. I remember your Mom she was so sweet. Back in Franklin school days. My prayers are with you and your family.
Veronica Smith
December 11, 2020
