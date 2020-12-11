Parks, Maynella Frances



Age 75, of Omaha, NE passed away December 3, 2020.



She was born June 20, 1945 in Omaha to James and Maynella (Bonner0 Hunter. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings; and special friend Denise.



Maynella is survived by her children, Ronnella Smith, Ronald and Darrell Henderson and Elsworth Parks; 8-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and sister-in-law, Norma Hunter.



FUNERAL SERVICE will be 1pm Saturday, December 12th with VISITATION from 11-1pm Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE.



ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel



4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.