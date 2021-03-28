Missy was such a sweet person. As Franks baby sister who was the same age as our kids she was more like a niece to me and a cousin to the kids. We took her to the ranch our oldest son took care of. She and Tracy went on a trail ride into the wilderness with us and she rode her horse like a pro. After she and John were married and she had developed ALS they flew out to Phoenix AZ and we drove down and spent a week with them. We had such a good time taking them places. I am so happy we did as Frank passed away on Dec. 5th, 2021. I know they are enjoying each other with the rest of the family. God blessed you sweetheart. I miss you both.

Frank/Sylvia Hall Family December 31, 2021