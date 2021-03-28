Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Larchick, Melissa Ann "Missy"
September 14, 1964 - March 26, 2021
Age 56 of Council Bluffs, passed away at her residence, after a courageous battle with ALS. Missy was born in Council Bluffs to the late Lloyd G. and Margaret Hall Sr. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1982. Missy married John Larchick on May 10 1985 and to this union daughter, Erica and son, Tyler were born. Missy worked for Bank of the West as a Customer Service Manager. She is a member of St. Patrick's Church, and is also preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Sutton, Lloyd G. Hall JR; Clifford Sutton, Dorothy Jean Sutton, Marsha Yesnowski, Sandra Linkenhoker. Survivors include husband, John; daughter, Erica Dennis and husband, Ryan, Des Moines, IA; son, Tyler; siblings, Paula (Marty) Adame, Sam "Frank"(Lydia) Sutton, Frank (Sylvia) Hall, Linda Sutton, Joan(Stephen) Rossie, Kathe (Rick) Symanski; nieces and nephews; and the Larchick families.
Rosary Tuesday 5:30pm followed by VISITATION until 8pm at Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS Wednesday 10:30am at St. Patrick's Church followed by Burial at St .Joseph Cemetery. Luncheon at St. Patrick's Hall. Family has suggested memorials to ALS in the Heartland.
Missy was such a sweet person. As Franks baby sister who was the same age as our kids she was more like a niece to me and a cousin to the kids. We took her to the ranch our oldest son took care of. She and Tracy went on a trail ride into the wilderness with us and she rode her horse like a pro. After she and John were married and she had developed ALS they flew out to Phoenix AZ and we drove down and spent a week with them. We had such a good time taking them places. I am so happy we did as Frank passed away on Dec. 5th, 2021. I know they are enjoying each other with the rest of the family. God blessed you sweetheart. I miss you both.
Frank/Sylvia Hall
December 31, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Missy. I remember going to Brownies with her. I think one time our troop went on field trip to a bank and we got to see the Safe and Vaults-which was pretty impressive -maybe that sparked her interest in banking?! Also remember in about second grade we got to play raccoons in a school program lol we were really excited about the the ah-so life- like paper raccoon masks we got to wear! I ran into her at Bank of West a few years back and she was as sweet and nice as she was as a kid.
Jane Scheel
April 1, 2021
Kevin&Steph Holtz and family
March 29, 2021
Our deepest condolences and sympathy. We are deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. As neighbors, please let us know if there is anything you need.
Mark & Beth Kier
March 29, 2021
Melissa (Missy) was my best friend throughout grade school and into my adult years . She sent pictures of her daughter nd we talked occasionally since. Except the the last several yrs since was diagnosed with ALS . My condolences go out to her family and her friends who were there for her. I wanted to still be part of her life even after her diagnosis. But I understood her wishes. She will be missed by many people. She has touched alot of lives and their . Missy and miss you . I know many people will.
Teresa W
March 29, 2021
Sam and Lydia Sutton
March 28, 2021
Missy, was such a joy as a little sister! Missy loved jokes and saving to dollar bills. It was clear from an early age Missy was going to work in some form of banking. I was never so proud as when she asked for my wedding veil, when she married the love of her life, John. Later came a beautiful baby Erica and then a cute and sweet little boy Tyler. Missy loved her family with all her heart. We will miss you so much, don´t make mom and dad laugh to hard , with yor jokes. I know you will be watching over John, Erica and Tyler and guiding them, while you wait to see them again.