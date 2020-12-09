Lindstrom, Melody Ann



Melody enjoyed following politics, buying lottery scratch tickets and was passionate about her cats. Todd and Melody fostered many cats over the years and took extraordinary care of them. Her compassion for her family was also confirmed. She was a devoted caregiver and loved all of her nieces and nephews. If they needed anything, Aunt Mel would pull it out of her purse. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Preceding Melody in passing were her parents. Survivors include her loving husband, Todd Lindstrom of Omaha; mother-in-law, Carol Lindstrom of Bellevue, Nebraska; siblings, Richard Saville of Glenwood; Vicky (Rod) Allen of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy Klein, Tom Lindstrom both of Omaha; Chris Atwood of Glenwood; Terry Lindstrom of Omaha; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.



VISITATION is Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5-7pm at Peterson Mortuary; GRAVESIDE SERVICE Saturday, May 12, 2020 at 11am at the Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, Iowa. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.



PETERSON MORTUARY



212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA



(712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.