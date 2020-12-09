Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melody Ann Lindstrom
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA
Lindstrom, Melody Ann

Melody enjoyed following politics, buying lottery scratch tickets and was passionate about her cats. Todd and Melody fostered many cats over the years and took extraordinary care of them. Her compassion for her family was also confirmed. She was a devoted caregiver and loved all of her nieces and nephews. If they needed anything, Aunt Mel would pull it out of her purse. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceding Melody in passing were her parents. Survivors include her loving husband, Todd Lindstrom of Omaha; mother-in-law, Carol Lindstrom of Bellevue, Nebraska; siblings, Richard Saville of Glenwood; Vicky (Rod) Allen of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy Klein, Tom Lindstrom both of Omaha; Chris Atwood of Glenwood; Terry Lindstrom of Omaha; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

VISITATION is Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5-7pm at Peterson Mortuary; GRAVESIDE SERVICE Saturday, May 12, 2020 at 11am at the Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, Iowa. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.

PETERSON MORTUARY

212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA

(712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street, Glenwood, IA
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Soldier Valley Cemetery
Pisgah, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peterson Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mel was an incredible person. Always helping out the underdog any way she could. Todd my heart and soul goes out to you brother. I am tremendously sorry for your loss. My family will be praying for you. May the good Lord above watch over you in this time of great sadness. I love ya brother and if there would be anything I could help you with, I got ya brother. SO SORRY LOVE YA TODD
Steve Hilding
December 11, 2020
Robert Chalupa
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of Melody. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Brenda Woods
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results