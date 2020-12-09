Melody enjoyed following politics, buying lottery scratch tickets and was passionate about her cats. Todd and Melody fostered many cats over the years and took extraordinary care of them. Her compassion for her family was also confirmed. She was a devoted caregiver and loved all of her nieces and nephews. If they needed anything, Aunt Mel would pull it out of her purse. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Preceding Melody in passing were her parents. Survivors include her loving husband, Todd Lindstrom of Omaha; mother-in-law, Carol Lindstrom of Bellevue, Nebraska; siblings, Richard Saville of Glenwood; Vicky (Rod) Allen of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy Klein, Tom Lindstrom both of Omaha; Chris Atwood of Glenwood; Terry Lindstrom of Omaha; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
VISITATION is Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5-7pm at Peterson Mortuary; GRAVESIDE SERVICE Saturday, May 12, 2020 at 11am at the Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, Iowa. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.
Mel was an incredible person. Always helping out the underdog any way she could. Todd my heart and soul goes out to you brother. I am tremendously sorry for your loss. My family will be praying for you. May the good Lord above watch over you in this time of great sadness. I love ya brother and if there would be anything I could help you with, I got ya brother.
SO SORRY LOVE YA TODD
Steve Hilding
December 11, 2020
Robert Chalupa
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of Melody. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.