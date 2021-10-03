Menu
Melvin E. Doerr
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Doerr, Melvin E.

April 3, 1931 - September 30, 2021

Survived by wife, Gladys; daughter, Cindy Alharithy; sons, Doug (Susan) Doerr, and Brian Doerr (Laurie Bell); grandchildren: Haley, Zach, Colin, Dylan, Karlee, and Jaden; extended family and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Wednesday, October 6, at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St, LaVista, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, or Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
7706 S. 96th St, LaVista, NE
Oct
6
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With deepest sympathy as you remember and honor Mel´s life.
Ty and Jane Strawhecker
October 5, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 5, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Gladys and your family, I will keep you all in my prayers.
Norma Hanrahan
Friend
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results