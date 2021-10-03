Doerr, Melvin E.
April 3, 1931 - September 30, 2021
Survived by wife, Gladys; daughter, Cindy Alharithy; sons, Doug (Susan) Doerr, and Brian Doerr (Laurie Bell); grandchildren: Haley, Zach, Colin, Dylan, Karlee, and Jaden; extended family and friends.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Wednesday, October 6, at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St, LaVista, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
, or Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
