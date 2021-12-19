Menu
Melvin Jerome "Jerry" Freeman
Central High School
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Freeman, Melvin Jerome "Jerry"

May 3, 1929 - November 20, 2021

Melvin Jerome "Jerry" Freeman was a husband, a father, an uncle, a coach, a grandfather, a great grandfather, an avid sports fan, and a genuine friend to many. Most of all, to those who knew him, he was a good guy, in fact a great guy.

Freeman was a life-long resident of Omaha, quite proud of his graduation from Dundee School ('43) and Central High School ('47). He remained a proud supporter and promoter of those schools throughout his life. In 1951, Freeman graduated from the University of Michigan and married Joanne Levey. They raised three children and remained married until her passing in 2019.

Freeman served active duty in the United States Air Force as a First Lieutenant during the Korean War, thereafter moving into the Reserves as a Captain based at Offutt Air Force Base.

If asked what he did for a living, the answer was completely dependent on his mood. He was the President of Saxe-Freeman Company; a frequent contributor to a variety of trade journals; a certified USTA Official Umpire; an inductee into the Nebraska Tennis Association Hall of Fame; and a member of the Nebraska Dry Cleaners Hall of Fame. If nothing else, Freeman's life was colorful and full of variety. He worked with the City of Omaha during the initial planning stages of what is now the City's Bicycle Trail System, founded Wheels to Meals Bicycle Club, and participated as a member on numerous civic boards and clubs.

Always honest, always humble, Freeman treated every person like they mattered to him - because they did. When you were in his company, you were the recipient of his undivided attention.

Able to recall with clarity his many wonderful winters in south Florida, Freeman spent the last several years not on the water with fishing pole in hand, but with his new friends and second family at the Rose Blumkin Home.

Freeman was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joanne; and his brother, Harry L. Freeman. Survived by children, Bob (Robyn), John (Karen) and Ellen; five amazing grandchildren: Adam (Allie), Alex (Brian Zuerlein), Allyson (Geoff Silverstein), Lauren (Matt Sculnick) and Susan; not to be forgotten, great grandchildren: Palmer, Tinley, Sophy, Simon, Isabelle, Charles, Archer and Captain; beloved sister-in-law, Lucy Freeman and equally as important nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held December 27, 2021, 12:30pm at Temple Israel, Omaha, NE. Memorials suggested to Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Drive, Omaha NE 68114, or the charity of your choice.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

1010 N. 72nd St ¦402-391-1664 ¦www.johnagentleman.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 21, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 19, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. Condolences to you and your family.
Steph Bertch
December 19, 2021
