Melvin "Pete" Siebler
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Siebler, Melvin "Pete"

May 20, 1928 - March 11, 2021

Preceded in death by loving wife, Arthura; grandson, Bradley; three brothers; five sisters. Survived by children, John (Gina), Becky Mathis, James (Diane), Sara (Jay) Barber; nine grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary; brother-in-laws, Myrl and Nolan (Sue); and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, March 18, from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 19, at 10am. Both services will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Mar
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
