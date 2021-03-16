Siebler, Melvin "Pete"May 20, 1928 - March 11, 2021Preceded in death by loving wife, Arthura; grandson, Bradley; three brothers; five sisters. Survived by children, John (Gina), Becky Mathis, James (Diane), Sara (Jay) Barber; nine grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary; brother-in-laws, Myrl and Nolan (Sue); and many nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Thursday, March 18, from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 19, at 10am. Both services will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500