Tiedje, Melvin LloydAge 91Melvin Tiedje, of Omaha, died at Brookstone in Omaha on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann Tiedje; brother, LeRoy Tiedje; and a sister, Lois Petersen. Melvin is survived by his daughters, Melanie (Neil) Ohms of Harlan, IA, and Melissa (Michael) Burk of Omaha, NE; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a sister, Evelyn Novotny of Omaha.FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 11am, at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street in Omaha, with Rev. Lance Berndt officiating. Burial will follow at the Flower Hill Cemetery near the church. VISITATION with the family present will be held from 9am till the time of services at the church as well. Memorials can be made to Flower Hill Cemetery.