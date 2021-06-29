Menu
Melvin Lloyd Tiedje
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Tiedje, Melvin Lloyd

Age 91

Melvin Tiedje, of Omaha, died at Brookstone in Omaha on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann Tiedje; brother, LeRoy Tiedje; and a sister, Lois Petersen. Melvin is survived by his daughters, Melanie (Neil) Ohms of Harlan, IA, and Melissa (Michael) Burk of Omaha, NE; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a sister, Evelyn Novotny of Omaha.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 11am, at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street in Omaha, with Rev. Lance Berndt officiating. Burial will follow at the Flower Hill Cemetery near the church. VISITATION with the family present will be held from 9am till the time of services at the church as well. Memorials can be made to Flower Hill Cemetery. The Reichmuth Funeral Home of Elkhorn is caring for the Tiedje family at this time.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Service
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
142, Omaha, NE
Jun
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
142, Omaha, NE
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear about Uncle Melvin. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.
Nancy Holling
June 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
June 29, 2021
