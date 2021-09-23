Menu
Melvin L. Tupper
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Tupper, Melvin L.

July 20, 1942 - September 18, 2021

Preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Ruth (Miller) Tupper. Survived by his wife, Sharon Tupper; daughter, Kimberly Talmon; sons, Matthew Tupper, Eric Tupper (Amy); grandchildren, Niki Wagelie, Connor Tupper, Jake Tupper, Bailey Tupper, Sam Tupper; sisters, Pat Tupper, Linda Larson (Denny); brother, Merlin Tupper (Mary); many other family members and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, September 24, at 2pm at St. John's Cemetery, 7506 S 36th Street, Bellevue, NE. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Johns Cemetery
7506 South, Bellevue, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon, I´m so sorry for your loss. I remember you sharing stories about Mel back in our Mutual of Omaha days.
Lynn Cooper
September 24, 2021
