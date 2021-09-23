Tupper, Melvin L.
July 20, 1942 - September 18, 2021
Preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Ruth (Miller) Tupper. Survived by his wife, Sharon Tupper; daughter, Kimberly Talmon; sons, Matthew Tupper, Eric Tupper (Amy); grandchildren, Niki Wagelie, Connor Tupper, Jake Tupper, Bailey Tupper, Sam Tupper; sisters, Pat Tupper, Linda Larson (Denny); brother, Merlin Tupper (Mary); many other family members and friends.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, September 24, at 2pm at St. John's Cemetery, 7506 S 36th Street, Bellevue, NE. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com
