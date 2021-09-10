Menu
Melvin D. Williams
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Williams, Melvin D.

November 5, 1930 - September 9, 2021

Survived by loving wife of 67 years, Marie Williams; children: Cheryl Sedam (Jim), Rodney Williams (Marg), Douglas Williams (Mary); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Jean Shields. Preceded by nine siblings.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, 10:30am, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. VISITATION: Sunday, from 5-7pm, at Forest Lawn with a Rosary at 7pm. BURIAL: Monday, 2pm, at Forest Lawn

Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
12
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church
14330 Eagle Run Drive, NE
Sep
13
Burial
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Todd Bostwick family
September 12, 2021
