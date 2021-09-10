Williams, Melvin D.November 5, 1930 - September 9, 2021Survived by loving wife of 67 years, Marie Williams; children: Cheryl Sedam (Jim), Rodney Williams (Marg), Douglas Williams (Mary); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Jean Shields. Preceded by nine siblings.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, 10:30am, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. VISITATION: Sunday, from 5-7pm, at Forest Lawn with a Rosary at 7pm. BURIAL: Monday, 2pm, at Forest LawnCemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000