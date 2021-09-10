Williams, Melvin D.
November 5, 1930 - September 9, 2021
Survived by loving wife of 67 years, Marie Williams; children: Cheryl Sedam (Jim), Rodney Williams (Marg), Douglas Williams (Mary); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Jean Shields. Preceded by nine siblings.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, 10:30am, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. VISITATION: Sunday, from 5-7pm, at Forest Lawn with a Rosary at 7pm. BURIAL: Monday, 2pm, at Forest Lawn
Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.