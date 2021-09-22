Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin O. Worley
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Worley, Melvin O.

October 6, 1930 - September 19, 2021

Survived by wife, Sondra Worley; children: Judy Ranard, Bonnie Worley, Deb O'Sullivan (Alan), Linda Worley (Mike), Cheryl Hagen (Bob), Doug Worley (Donita), Nicole Huber (Jon), April Stover; 32 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Worley; sister, Diane Ranard; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Silas "Bill" and Genevieve Worley; brothers: Jack and Jim Worley; sister, Sharon Worley.

SERVICES 10:30am Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Forest Lawn. Visitation one hour prior to services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.