Worley, Melvin O.October 6, 1930 - September 19, 2021Survived by wife, Sondra Worley; children: Judy Ranard, Bonnie Worley, Deb O'Sullivan (Alan), Linda Worley (Mike), Cheryl Hagen (Bob), Doug Worley (Donita), Nicole Huber (Jon), April Stover; 32 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Worley; sister, Diane Ranard; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Silas "Bill" and Genevieve Worley; brothers: Jack and Jim Worley; sister, Sharon Worley.SERVICES 10:30am Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Forest Lawn. Visitation one hour prior to services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000