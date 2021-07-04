Menu
Merlin F. Craig
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Craig, Merlin F.

January 16, 1928 - November 24, 2020

Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry. Survived by wife, Jacqueline Craig; son, Paul (Gaele) Craig; daughters, Kathleen (Doug) Wright, and Lisa (Mike) Jefferson; sisters, Mary Darlene Bernardy and Mary Catherine Hoeniger; brother, William (Carole) Craig; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 9:30am Thursday, July 15, at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S 74th St, Omaha, NE. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to be directed to The Josie Harper Hospice House. for more details visit: www.Bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

1702 N. 72 St. - Omaha, NE 68114 - 402-391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
15
Memorial service
9:30a.m.
St Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3122 S 74th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 / FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
July 12, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
