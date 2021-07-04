Craig, Merlin F.
January 16, 1928 - November 24, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry. Survived by wife, Jacqueline Craig; son, Paul (Gaele) Craig; daughters, Kathleen (Doug) Wright, and Lisa (Mike) Jefferson; sisters, Mary Darlene Bernardy and Mary Catherine Hoeniger; brother, William (Carole) Craig; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 9:30am Thursday, July 15, at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S 74th St, Omaha, NE. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to be directed to The Josie Harper Hospice House. for more details visit: www.Bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2021.