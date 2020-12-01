Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Metro J. Sasich
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Sasich, Metro J.

November 1, 1923 - November 29, 2020

Preceded in death by grandson, Daniel Sasich: parents, Jovo and Sava Sasich: brothers: Joseph Churchich (Sophie), Pete Churchich (Ann), Eli Sasich (Millie); sister, Dollie Sasich.

Survived by wife, Marion; sons, Joe (Linda) Sasich and Pete (Ann) Sasich; grandchildren: Jaime Concannon (Stefani), Heidi Sasich, Brenden Sasich, and Lauren Woita (Steve); great-grandchildren: Bella Sasich, J.J. Concannon, and Harvey Woita.

Private family service. To view a live broadcast of the service Tuesday, December 1st, at 1:30pm, go to the funeral home website and click on "Stream Funeral Service". A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234

www.klsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Service
1:30p.m.
go to the funeral home website and click on "Stream Funeral Service"
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.