Sasich, Metro J.November 1, 1923 - November 29, 2020Preceded in death by grandson, Daniel Sasich: parents, Jovo and Sava Sasich: brothers: Joseph Churchich (Sophie), Pete Churchich (Ann), Eli Sasich (Millie); sister, Dollie Sasich.Survived by wife, Marion; sons, Joe (Linda) Sasich and Pete (Ann) Sasich; grandchildren: Jaime Concannon (Stefani), Heidi Sasich, Brenden Sasich, and Lauren Woita (Steve); great-grandchildren: Bella Sasich, J.J. Concannon, and Harvey Woita.Private family service. To view a live broadcast of the service Tuesday, December 1st, at 1:30pm, go to the funeral home website and click on "Stream Funeral Service". A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.