Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael A. "Mike" Milone
Milone, Michael A. "Mike"

Age 72 - October 18, 2020

Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Beverly Milone; and brother Pat Milone. Survived by wife, Margaret of Omaha; sons, Paul and Catherine of Glenwood, IA and Phil of Omaha; daughters, Kathleen Murphy-Darveau of Austin, TX and Kelly Peterson of Omaha; sister, Pam Hooper and Dennis of Omaha; stepchildren, Sandy and Allan Wlaschin, Dan and Niki Rogert, and Susan Rogert; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Friday, from 2-7pm, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm and a WAKE at 7pm, at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. Memorials to the UNO General Scholarship Fund.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Oct
23
Wake
7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Oct
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.