Murphy, Brother Michael A., SM



June 23, 1939 - October 18, 2020



Brother Michael A. Murphy, SM (Marianist) born in Omaha, NE on June 23, 1939. Died at the age of 81 in Mountain View, CA on October 18, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Gillen) Murphy. Preceded in death by siblings, James and John Murphy. Beloved brother of Margaret Larson (Lavern), Joseph (Elie) Murphy, many nieces and nephews.



First profession of vows on August 22, 1962; final profession on August 20, 1967. Brother Michael served in numerous Marianist ministries including Nolan High School, Fort Worth, TX; Chaminade College Preparatory, St. Louis, MO; St. Mary's High School, St. Louis, MO; Marianist Apostolic Center, Eureka, MO; Marianist Province of St. Louis Associate Director of Vocations, St. Louis, MO; University of Dayton, Dayton, OH; St. John's Home, Rockaway, NY; Asha Deep, Bangalore, India; Chaminade Nilaya, Bangalore, India; Nirmal Deep, Ranchi, India; Prabhat Tara School Gyan Deep, Ranchi, India; Scholasticate, Bangalore, India; St. Francis De Sales, Help Program (Founder), Cincinnati, OH; Cupertino Marianist Community, Cupertino, CA.



Private Vigil Service: October 29, 2020 at the Marianist Center in Cupertino, CA. Private Mass of Christian Burial, October 30, 2020, Marianist Center in Cupertino, CA. Private Burial Service at Maryhurst Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Memorials may be made to The Marianist Province USA; 4425 W Pine Blvd; St. Louis, MO. 63108-2301.



Duggan's Serra Mortuary



500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, CA 94014 | (650) 756-4500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.