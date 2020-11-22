Menu
Michael B. Sherrett
Sherrett, Michael B.

November 19, 2020

Preceded in death by son, Matthew Sherrett; brother, Everette; and sister, Phyllis. Survived by wife of 37 years, Linda M. Sherrett; children: Linella Matt (David), Terry Sherrett (Renee), and Kelly Goetz (Joe); seven grandchildren; and two nieces.

No Services.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900|

www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
