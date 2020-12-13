Preceded in death by father, Michael J Barrett; daughter, Miki Bailey; grandparents; many aunts and uncles.
Survived by loving mother, Diane Hettrick; sons, Michael and Shane; grandson, Dylan Okerbloom; sisters, Deborah Smolinski (Gary), Nancy Barna (Robert), and Lisa Taylor (Chad); brothers, Thomas Barrett (Becky), and Patrick Barrett (Kari); many nieces and nephews.
One year now and I'm still missing you. Just doesn't seem right?! Always in my heart !!
Sheree Barrett
December 14, 2021
Condolences to the whole family. I still remember fun times as a kid playing together at the garage and in the old cars. Mike was a little honrey sometimes though
Mary Barrett Finch
December 18, 2020
I am a first cousin to his Dad who was a great guy who also left us to soon.
Janet S Thomas
December 17, 2020
diane hettrick
December 17, 2020
fOREVER IN MY HEART
MOM
December 17, 2020
Sorry for Your lost
Colleen Whitnack
December 15, 2020
Lisa and her Family,
I´m so sorry to hear about your lost. I will keep your family in my prayers and especially as you go through the holidays.
Robin Thomas
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss he was a good good man
Dee Contreras
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of the Michael's family. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. May he RIP.
Catherine Welniak
December 13, 2020
Mike was definitely a good man and one our Bryan High Alumni - RIP brother, Ron, Class of 1974
Ron Johnson
December 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Mike´s family. I was very saddened to hear.
Kathy Spencer Sova
December 13, 2020
I knew Mike from high school. He was a great guy and fun to be around until we meet again Mike
Dale.Loftus
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Sue Davison
December 13, 2020
My prayers, and condolences go out to Michael's family, and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Shawn Sare
December 13, 2020
I was very surprised to hear of Mike´s passing. I knew Mike from about 40 years ago and kept up with him on Facebook until a few years ago. I was recently thinking about him and was sad when I heard he passed. My prayers and condolences to his family during this time. Mike shared his faith in God with me and I believe I will see him again someday! Rest In Peace my brother!
Scott Webb
December 12, 2020
I know it was hard and you fought hard. Knowing you are no longer in pain is comforting. I will cherish our memories together always. Love You.
Shane
December 12, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Mike. So many memories .I'm kinda in shock !
Sheree Barrett
December 12, 2020
Mike was a friend of mine. I´d known Mike for about 15 years or more. He loved his kids, he loved to laugh, and he was very passionate about his politics. The one thing he didn´t like is the hand he was dealt late in life. It is comforting to know that he is in a peaceful place now. RIP my friend.