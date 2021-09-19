Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
On behalf of the UNO´s Office of Latino/Latin American Studies (OLLAS), we would like to express our deepest condolences to the entire Boyle family. Mr. Boyle´s impact within the Omaha community will be everlasting.
UNO's Office of Latino/Latin American Studies (OLLAS)
September 20, 2021
Mr Boyle was a patient at Nebraska medicine I knocked on the door and said housekeeping and long and behold it was the kind man soft and spoken then I told him my name and he told me his name I said you aged nicely he was a nice man I asked him is there anything I could get you he said no and I finished up his room very clean patient I enjoyed talking to him he had his wife's picture in his room miss Anne Boyle he told me she passed away 2 years ago beautiful lady
Marilyn Carroll
September 19, 2021
My family sends our heartfelt condolences to the family. I will always remember running into him and chatting about the days of young manhood at Clark's cafe. I told him if ever elected Governor,I would enjoy being his personal chef. RIHP and blessings to the family.
E. Robert Cecil
September 19, 2021
My heart goes out to Mikes family. He was the best boss ever; I was a member of his staff in the Mayors office. His dedication to the public will be remembered and his humor always delightful; a life well lived. I join you in wonderful memories. God Bless
Colleen Scobas Dickes
September 18, 2021
Our sympathies to the Boyle family. We have wonderful memories of times with Mike and Anne and appreciate their dedication to public service and kindness to others. (Attached are photos from an event in San Francisco honoring Anne in 2015. What a wonderful memory). You will be missed, Mr. Boyle, and NEVER forgotten.
Ken and Sandie Pfister
September 17, 2021
Mike Boyle was a steadfast friend and supporter of The Fair Housing Center of Nebraska and Iowa and a supporter more generally of civil rights and fairness in the administration of justice. His kindness and support will be missed. All of our sympathy to the family for your loss.
Gary L. Fischer
September 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Greg Armstrong (Swain Construction)
September 16, 2021
With deepest sympathy as you remember a life well lived. Mayor Boyle cared about the city he represented and we know that God is well pleased with his service to others. May God give him eternal rest and the Boyle family peace.