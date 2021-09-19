Mr Boyle was a patient at Nebraska medicine I knocked on the door and said housekeeping and long and behold it was the kind man soft and spoken then I told him my name and he told me his name I said you aged nicely he was a nice man I asked him is there anything I could get you he said no and I finished up his room very clean patient I enjoyed talking to him he had his wife's picture in his room miss Anne Boyle he told me she passed away 2 years ago beautiful lady

Marilyn Carroll Work September 19, 2021