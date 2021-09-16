Boyle, Michael D.
January 19, 1944 - September 13, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Anne C. Boyle; brother, Jim Boyle. Survived by children: Maureen Boyle-Manganaro (Michael), Michael Boyle (Dana), Patrick Boyle (Lee Ann), James Boyle (Mary), and Maggie Aliabadi (Mani); 18 grandchildren; sister, Debbie Rickerl (Dave); nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends: Sunday, September 19th, from 1-3pm at West Center Chapel with FUNERAL SERVICES at 3pm with MASKS REQUIRED.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Name Housing, 4324 Fort Street, Omaha, Ne 68111, Tax ID 47-0653390. To view a live broadcast of the services, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2021.