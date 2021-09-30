Childers, Michael L.
April 3, 1948 - July 11, 2021
Age 73 of Fort Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by mother, Lois Childers; father, Raymond "Buck" Childers; brother, Jerry (Carol) Childers; grandson, Brandon James Michael Childers. Survived by wife, Linda of Ft. Calhoun; sons, Brian Michael (Tessie) Childers of Bennington, NE, Michael Todd Childers of Omaha; daughter, Wendy Sue Childers (Harvey Williams) of Edwards, MO; sister, Judy (John) D'Arcy, Omaha; grandchildren, Paul Williams, Harley Williams, Brooke Childers, Talen Childers and Felicia Monjarez; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Noah and Amara; many nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am October 2, 2021 at Schwertley Catholic Social Hall, 215 N. 14th Street, Ft. Calhoun, NE.
Memorials suggested to The Childers Family (to be determined later).
