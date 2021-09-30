Menu
Michael L. Childers
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 N. 14th Street
Fort Calhoun, NE
Childers, Michael L.

April 3, 1948 - July 11, 2021

Age 73 of Fort Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by mother, Lois Childers; father, Raymond "Buck" Childers; brother, Jerry (Carol) Childers; grandson, Brandon James Michael Childers. Survived by wife, Linda of Ft. Calhoun; sons, Brian Michael (Tessie) Childers of Bennington, NE, Michael Todd Childers of Omaha; daughter, Wendy Sue Childers (Harvey Williams) of Edwards, MO; sister, Judy (John) D'Arcy, Omaha; grandchildren, Paul Williams, Harley Williams, Brooke Childers, Talen Childers and Felicia Monjarez; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Noah and Amara; many nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am October 2, 2021 at Schwertley Catholic Social Hall, 215 N. 14th Street, Ft. Calhoun, NE.

Memorials suggested to The Childers Family (to be determined later).

SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME

Ft. Calhoun, NE 402-468-5678

sieverssprickfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Schwertley Catholic Social Hall
215 N. 14th Street, Ft. Calhoun, NE
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda I have known Michael since grade school. Although I haven´t seen him much since we graduated high school I did stop in at the hardware store and say hello when I had jobs up that way. I was saddened to read in the paper about the accident and to hear that Mike did not survive and you were injured I am praying for you that you recover from your injuries. I can not come to the memorial tomorrow but I pray for you and all of the family as you grieve your loss. Tom Boyer
Tom Boyer
Friend
October 1, 2021
Linda, I'm so sad for you! We didn't get to spend a lot of time with Mike, but he was a lot of fun. You're in my heart. -Maddy
Marilyn West-Neese
September 30, 2021
