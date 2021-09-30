Linda I have known Michael since grade school. Although I haven´t seen him much since we graduated high school I did stop in at the hardware store and say hello when I had jobs up that way. I was saddened to read in the paper about the accident and to hear that Mike did not survive and you were injured I am praying for you that you recover from your injuries. I can not come to the memorial tomorrow but I pray for you and all of the family as you grieve your loss. Tom Boyer

Tom Boyer Friend October 1, 2021