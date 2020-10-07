Kozlik, Michael D.
April 20, 1953 - October 6, 2020
Survived by wife, Emily Kozlik; children, John (Carolyn) Kozlik and Caroline (John McCaslin) Kozlik; grandchild, Kendall Kozlik; siblings, Ron (Marlene) Kozlik, Doug (Vicki) Kozlik; sister-in-law, Birgene Kozlik; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Ella Mae Kozlik; brother, Jack Kozlik.
Services are pending for Saturday morning. Complete notice later.
