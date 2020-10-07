Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael D. Kozlik
Kozlik, Michael D.

April 20, 1953 - October 6, 2020

Survived by wife, Emily Kozlik; children, John (Carolyn) Kozlik and Caroline (John McCaslin) Kozlik; grandchild, Kendall Kozlik; siblings, Ron (Marlene) Kozlik, Doug (Vicki) Kozlik; sister-in-law, Birgene Kozlik; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Ella Mae Kozlik; brother, Jack Kozlik.

Services are pending for Saturday morning. Complete notice later.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
We grew up together in South O . I always kinda thought of him as the rowdy older brother.
J. BECHTEL
October 7, 2020
Mikes passing is a shock to me. Mike was my friend and I have no words to express my sorrow on his passing. Our deep sympathy to his family. Michael, everlasting be your memory. Love Lou Sinos
Louis Sinos
October 7, 2020
Sending love and prayers.
Sybil
October 7, 2020
Mike was a salt-of-the-earth friend I could always count on for any advice. He was SO proud of Emily, his two children & little Ladybug. My heart reaches out to each of you as we all wonder how to fill this hole in our hearts. Sending sincere Sandhills Hugs of sympathy.
Lonna Allison
October 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mikes passing. We got to know each other at KPMG, and kept in touch until Deb and I moved to Santa Fe 6 years ago. Great guy. Our condolences to Emily and the family. You will be in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Lew Trowbridge
October 7, 2020