Michael K. DeLaMotte
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
DeLaMotte, Michael K.

September 30, 1961 - July 1, 2021

Preceded in death by his father, Carl; father-in-law, Tom Kinsella. Survived by wife, Chris; children: Nick Kocanda (Amanda), Scott DeLaMotte, Michelle Laushman (Nole), Michaela Svagera (Jared), and Meghan DeLaMotte; grandchildren: Madison, Mason, Anita, Ramona, Gwen, and Caleb; mother, Joan Smith (Daniel); sisters: Sheri DeLaMotte (Laura Weaver), Cindy Holderfield (Rob), and Sheli Gnader (Steve); grandmother, Marcella Davis; mother-in-law, Carolyn Kinsella; sisters-in-law, Debbie Dendinger (Bill) and Barb Kinsella; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

VISITATION: Monday, July 5th, 4–7pm at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Tuesday, July 6th, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Entombment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service."

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jul
6
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss
James Holst
Work
July 3, 2021
