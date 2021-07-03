DeLaMotte, Michael K.September 30, 1961 - July 1, 2021Preceded in death by his father, Carl; father-in-law, Tom Kinsella. Survived by wife, Chris; children: Nick Kocanda (Amanda), Scott DeLaMotte, Michelle Laushman (Nole), Michaela Svagera (Jared), and Meghan DeLaMotte; grandchildren: Madison, Mason, Anita, Ramona, Gwen, and Caleb; mother, Joan Smith (Daniel); sisters: Sheri DeLaMotte (Laura Weaver), Cindy Holderfield (Rob), and Sheli Gnader (Steve); grandmother, Marcella Davis; mother-in-law, Carolyn Kinsella; sisters-in-law, Debbie Dendinger (Bill) and Barb Kinsella; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.VISITATION: Monday, July 5th, 4–7pm at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Tuesday, July 6th, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Entombment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service."KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com