Donaldson, Michael A. "Mike"
May 11, 1973 - March 19, 2022
Mike Donaldson of Omaha, passed away on March 19, 2022. Mike graduated from Westside High School in 1991. He attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln, where he enjoyed his time in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
An avid sports fan, Mike was particularly fond of the Nebraska Huskers. He was also proud of the long-standing Donaldson family involvement with the University of Nebraska.
Mike had many life adventures, including working at the World Trade Center and jobs that brought him to the Dallas, TX area. He also cared deeply for animals, particularly his beloved dog, Willy.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl Donaldson, Claire Donaldson, Edith Long, and Jesse Long; and his father, John Donaldson. He is survived by his mother, Linda; siblings: Shannon (David), Anders (Emelia), and Sara (Michael); and eight nieces and nephews.
Mike Donaldson's memory will live on through his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Mike requested memorials be made to Tom Osborne's TeamMates Mentoring Program: https://teammates.org
In Memory of, "Mike Donaldson Scholarship Fund," or mailed to TeamMates Mentoring Program, 6801 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Memo: "Mike Donaldson Scholarship Fund."
VISITATION: Saturday, March 26, from 3:00 to 5:00pm at the West Center Chapel. PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE AND BURIAL in Evergreen Memorial Park.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.