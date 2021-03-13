Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Thomas Dooley
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Dooley, Michael Thomas

Age 69

Michael Thomas Dooley passed away November 29, 2020.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 11am-2pm, at the DC Centre Banquet Facility, located at 11830 Stonegate Drive, Omaha, NE. Sharing of memories from 11:30-Noon, and a light lunch from noon to 1pm.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
DC Centre Banquet Facility
11830 Stonegate Drive, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.