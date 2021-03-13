Dooley, Michael Thomas



Age 69



Michael Thomas Dooley passed away November 29, 2020.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 11am-2pm, at the DC Centre Banquet Facility, located at 11830 Stonegate Drive, Omaha, NE. Sharing of memories from 11:30-Noon, and a light lunch from noon to 1pm.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.