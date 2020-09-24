White, Michael E. "Mike" October 3, 1946 - September 22, 2020 Mike White died peacefully in his home. Survived by wife of 53 years, Kathy White; children: Kaylie White Guinan (Dan), Missy White Miller and Matt White (Jen); six beloved grandchildren: Ashley Guinan, Ben Miller, Andrew Guinan, Erik Miller, Lily Guinan and Jillian Miller; Bobo the Chihuahua; many relatives and friends. Proud member of Plumbers Local 16. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, September 25th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 26th, 10am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home in Michael's name. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com