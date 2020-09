Hearing about Mike's passing was sad. It has been 20 years since he head coached the Gross Kids Wrestling team. Mike was a tremendous coach and even better person. Coaching with Mike taught me more about coaching and kids than anyone over the years. Prayers with your family. Thank you Mike for all you did, you touched so many lives in what you did and how you lived. God Bless.

Jim Emch Friend September 24, 2020