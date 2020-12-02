Poloncic, Michael F.



March 6, 1950 - November 26, 2020



Preceded in death by parents Anthony F. and Patricia; and brother, Anthony J. Survived by children: Miranda Jackson, Christopher Poloncic, Jeffrey Poloncic Sr., and Melissa Wiblishouser; many grandchildren; siblings: Patricia (James) Mantich, Timothy (Kim) Poloncic, Mark (Sherry) Poloncic, John (Michele) Poloncic, Connie Poloncic; niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Kremer Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-7 pm and then a private family service at 7pm.



Kremer Funeral Home



6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.