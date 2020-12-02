Menu
Michael F. Poloncic
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Poloncic, Michael F.

March 6, 1950 - November 26, 2020

Preceded in death by parents Anthony F. and Patricia; and brother, Anthony J. Survived by children: Miranda Jackson, Christopher Poloncic, Jeffrey Poloncic Sr., and Melissa Wiblishouser; many grandchildren; siblings: Patricia (James) Mantich, Timothy (Kim) Poloncic, Mark (Sherry) Poloncic, John (Michele) Poloncic, Connie Poloncic; niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Kremer Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-7 pm and then a private family service at 7pm.

Kremer Funeral Home

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street, Omaha, NE 68104
Dec
4
Service
7:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street, Omaha, NE 68104
