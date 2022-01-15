Farrell, Michael C.May 15, 1945 - January 11, 2022Survived by wife, Phyllis Farrell; children: Nicolas Farrell (Christy), Jay Taylor (Tiffany), Michael Taylor (Micki), Matthew Taylor, Marc Taylor (Jill), Joseph Taylor (Rebecca), Jeremy Taylor (Amanda), Timothy Rath (Stefanie), Chris Rath (Haley), Mike Rath, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Terry Farrell; sister-in-law, Kay Farrell; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Chester and Margaret Farrell; brother, William Farrell Sr.; sister, Janice Farrell Ray.VISITATION: 2-4pm Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Forest Lawn. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, January 17, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000