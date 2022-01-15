Menu
Michael C. Farrell
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Farrell, Michael C.

May 15, 1945 - January 11, 2022

Survived by wife, Phyllis Farrell; children: Nicolas Farrell (Christy), Jay Taylor (Tiffany), Michael Taylor (Micki), Matthew Taylor, Marc Taylor (Jill), Joseph Taylor (Rebecca), Jeremy Taylor (Amanda), Timothy Rath (Stefanie), Chris Rath (Haley), Mike Rath, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Terry Farrell; sister-in-law, Kay Farrell; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Chester and Margaret Farrell; brother, William Farrell Sr.; sister, Janice Farrell Ray.

VISITATION: 2-4pm Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Forest Lawn. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, January 17, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mitch Fuller
January 19, 2022
Mary Evans and Anne-Marie Lee
January 16, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah Wehrli
Friend
January 15, 2022
Rodney Crawford
January 13, 2022
