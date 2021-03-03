Menu
Michael J. Flowers
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Flowers, Michael J.

May 28, 1962 - March 1, 2021

Preceded in death by father, John Flowers; infant sister, Pamela Flowers. Survived by mother, Barbara Flowers; siblings, Kelli (Jeff) Grob, Kristine (Kevin) Karel. John A. (Shari) Flowers; extended family and friends and beloved cat, Miss Kitty.

SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5:30-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
9602 Q Street, Ralston, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
So very Sorry to hear of the Loss of Michael. Keeping the Family in my Heart, Thoughts and Prayers.
Patty Jones
March 5, 2021
Sorry for or lost
Randy Ricker
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I don´t know if your family remembers me. I kind of dated Mike for awhile. "You always had the softest hands".
Laura Chaffee
March 3, 2021
Mike, I will always remember your sense of humor!! You always made me laugh!! I'm keeping you close to my heart and comforted knowing you're safe in Jesus' arms.
Sheryl Cox
March 3, 2021
