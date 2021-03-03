John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Flowers, Michael J.
May 28, 1962 - March 1, 2021
Preceded in death by father, John Flowers; infant sister, Pamela Flowers. Survived by mother, Barbara Flowers; siblings, Kelli (Jeff) Grob, Kristine (Kevin) Karel. John A. (Shari) Flowers; extended family and friends and beloved cat, Miss Kitty.
SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5:30-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.