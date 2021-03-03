Flowers, Michael J.



May 28, 1962 - March 1, 2021



Preceded in death by father, John Flowers; infant sister, Pamela Flowers. Survived by mother, Barbara Flowers; siblings, Kelli (Jeff) Grob, Kristine (Kevin) Karel. John A. (Shari) Flowers; extended family and friends and beloved cat, Miss Kitty.



SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5:30-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.



