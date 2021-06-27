Gonser, Michael Patrick
Age 57
Of Ralston, formerly of Lincoln. Passed away June 18, 2021.
VISITATION: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 9am-8pm, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. A ROSARY will be held at Butherus, Maser & Love at 7pm on June 29th. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St, Ralston, NE 68127. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo, NE at 12:30pm. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.