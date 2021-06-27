Menu
Michael Patrick Gonser
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
Gonser, Michael Patrick

Age 57

Of Ralston, formerly of Lincoln. Passed away June 18, 2021.

VISITATION: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 9am-8pm, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. A ROSARY will be held at Butherus, Maser & Love at 7pm on June 29th. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St, Ralston, NE 68127. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo, NE at 12:30pm. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME

4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
29
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
9602 Q St,, Ralston, NE
Jun
30
Burial
12:30p.m.
St. Francis Cemetery
Wahoo, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Time is so short for us. You were a very good friend and confidant. I never thought it was the last time we see each other when you visited me. I know you are there always watching over me. I am praying for the eternal repose of your soul. You will be remembered always.
James Padilla
Friend
July 12, 2021
