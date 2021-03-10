Graves, Michael Joseph
June 29, 1971 - February 28, 2021
Preceded in death by mother, Joyce J. Ritchison. Survived by his father, Bill; sons, Todd (Callie), and Justin (Rachel); daughter, Caitlin; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brielle and Oliver; sisters, Chris, Michelle, and Debra; and brothers, Scott and Bill.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 5pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest.
Westlawn-Hillcrest
Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.