Michael Joseph Graves
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Graves, Michael Joseph

June 29, 1971 - February 28, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Joyce J. Ritchison. Survived by his father, Bill; sons, Todd (Callie), and Justin (Rachel); daughter, Caitlin; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brielle and Oliver; sisters, Chris, Michelle, and Debra; and brothers, Scott and Bill.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 5pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest.

Westlawn-Hillcrest

Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
