Greene, Michael J.April 10, 1944 - January 1, 2022From his birth on April 10, 1944 to his death on January 1, 2022, Michael John Greene gave his heart to this world. He was a decorated Marine Corps veteran, proudly serving for 9 years. He achieved the rank of Captain and served as an F4/A4 pilot. After leaving the service, he transitioned to the world of marketing where he was, above all else, driven to inspire greatness in his colleagues. He listened with an open heart and an open mind at every opportunity. His other roles included a passionate professor, a fervid mentor, an incomparable friend and a loyal companion. To describe Mike's life is to describe what he valued most in his relationships. While his body has passed, his legacy lives on in every soul he touched.Preceded in death by parents, James N. Greene, Sr. and Jane Allen Greene Farwell; brother, James N. Greene, Jr.Survived by wife, Paula Commers; stepchildren, Tessa (Jay Sarthy) Commers and Halley (Seth) Graber; grandsons, George and Henry Graber, Leo and Rory Sarthy; sister, Catherine J. Greene; brother, Peter E. (Beth) Greene; sister-in-law, Rosemary P. Greene; numerous nieces and nephews.Private Family Graveside Services at Omaha National Cemetery. in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Food Bank for the Heartland. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date.