Michael J. Greene
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Greene, Michael J.

April 10, 1944 - January 1, 2022

From his birth on April 10, 1944 to his death on January 1, 2022, Michael John Greene gave his heart to this world. He was a decorated Marine Corps veteran, proudly serving for 9 years. He achieved the rank of Captain and served as an F4/A4 pilot. After leaving the service, he transitioned to the world of marketing where he was, above all else, driven to inspire greatness in his colleagues. He listened with an open heart and an open mind at every opportunity. His other roles included a passionate professor, a fervid mentor, an incomparable friend and a loyal companion. To describe Mike's life is to describe what he valued most in his relationships. While his body has passed, his legacy lives on in every soul he touched.

Preceded in death by parents, James N. Greene, Sr. and Jane Allen Greene Farwell; brother, James N. Greene, Jr.

Survived by wife, Paula Commers; stepchildren, Tessa (Jay Sarthy) Commers and Halley (Seth) Graber; grandsons, George and Henry Graber, Leo and Rory Sarthy; sister, Catherine J. Greene; brother, Peter E. (Beth) Greene; sister-in-law, Rosemary P. Greene; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Family Graveside Services at Omaha National Cemetery. in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Food Bank for the Heartland. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry to hear about Mike's passing. He was an inspiration to students and colleagues -- a wonderful legacy. I'm happy that I was able to work with him at UNL. He made the world a better place.
Nancy Mitchell
Work
January 7, 2022
Paula. My heart breaks for you. Words escape me. I know you were the love of Mike's life, as he was yours. You, and your family, are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless You.
Marilyn wadum
January 6, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 6, 2022
Paula and Family, This is sad and shocking News! Jim and I were both just sick to learn of Mike's passing and I can't even begin to articulate how truly sorry we are to know that this kind and funny and fascinating man is no longer present with us, here. The world is sadder for his loss and I am so sorry for yours. Much love.
Samantha Hegarty
Friend
January 5, 2022
Paula, I am so sorry to hear of your husband's passing. He sounds like a wonderful man, husband. My deepest condolences to you and your family. My prayers are with you.
Jane Bertinetti
January 5, 2022
