Michael D. Hasse
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
Hasse, Michael D.

May 11, 1959 - March 29, 2022 Age 62

Preceded in death by parents, Orlean and Norma Hasse. Survived by maternal in-laws, Maureen and Jay Williams of Bellevue; former wife and cherished friend, Gina Hasse. Loving father of Michael Jason (Bobbie Jo Haith), Lisa Michelle (Andrew Pelton) and Eric Michael (Bennjamin Hall); proud grandfather of Chelce Jo (Andres Alanis), Zander, Dakota and HaleighJo; great-grandfather of Little Jelly Bean; brother of Kim (Robert Wood) and Cathy (Jeff Martin) of Bellevue, NE; dear friend and companion of Bud Hardger, Jeff Savala and Mike Piccirilli. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Saturday, April 2, from 11am-1pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the obituary.

Memorials to be directed by the family

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 31, 2022.
