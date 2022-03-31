Hasse, Michael D.



May 11, 1959 - March 29, 2022 Age 62



Preceded in death by parents, Orlean and Norma Hasse. Survived by maternal in-laws, Maureen and Jay Williams of Bellevue; former wife and cherished friend, Gina Hasse. Loving father of Michael Jason (Bobbie Jo Haith), Lisa Michelle (Andrew Pelton) and Eric Michael (Bennjamin Hall); proud grandfather of Chelce Jo (Andres Alanis), Zander, Dakota and HaleighJo; great-grandfather of Little Jelly Bean; brother of Kim (Robert Wood) and Cathy (Jeff Martin) of Bellevue, NE; dear friend and companion of Bud Hardger, Jeff Savala and Mike Piccirilli. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



VISITATION: Saturday, April 2, from 11am-1pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.



To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the obituary.



Memorials to be directed by the family



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 31, 2022.