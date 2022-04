Henggeler, Michael M.



Michael M. Henggeler, age 77, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Hollister, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Else and Louis Henggeler; his sister, Arlene; and brother, Larry. Mick is survived by his sister, Judy; sons, Mike and Warren; and best friend, Pat. He will be missed by many.



No services are scheduled.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 7, 2022.