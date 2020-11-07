Mahoney, Michael J. "Mike"
May 6, 1947 - November 5, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Viola Mahoney; son, Paul; and sister, Debra Clinton. Survived by wife, Paula; son, Bryan (Karla) Mahoney; grandchildren: Jamison, Kamen, Joslyn, Chandler (Scott) and Gavin; brother, Patrick (Maureen) Mahoney; and sister, Terri (Donnie) Stotts.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, November 12th from 9:30am to 10:30am, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials will be directed to the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.