Michael J. Reimers
Reimers, Michael J.

October 30, 1969 - November 29, 2020

Preceded in death by mother, Carol; mother-in-law, Sandy Bauer.

Survived by wife, Michelle; children, Paityn and Brodie; father, James Reimers; sisters and brothers, Connie Reimers-Hild (Jim), Craig (Cary), Marsha Bacon (Rich), Jade (Jennifer), Joshua (Antonia); brother-in-laws, Scott Bauer (Alicia) and Brett Bauer (Annessa); numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Friday, December 4th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 5th, 10am, Faith Westwood United Methodist Church (4814 Oaks Lane). Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
